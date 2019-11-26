



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Council is expected to vote today on a ban of most flavored e-cigarettes amid growing concerns over the deadly vaping crisis.

The vote comes just days after the second vaping-related death in the city.

Supporters of the ban say the flavors target kids, but adult users worry they will return to traditional tobacco.

“A whole generation of young people who are now in the grips of nicotine addiction because we waited four years to reign this in,” Councilman Mark Levine said Monday.

On Monday, the City Council committee on health unanimously voted in favor of the ban, sponsored by Levine.

“It’s a highly concentrated dose of nicotine. It has to stop. And flavors are what is hooking kids,” he told CBS2 last week. “We’re in the midst of an epidemic.”

A 17-year-old boy in the Bronx was the first person in the state to die of vaping-related causes in October. A Manhattan man in his 30s became the second victim last Wednesday.

According to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 47 people have died nationwide.

“Every shop in New York City will close almost immediately,” said Spike Babain, who has been running Vape New York for eight years.

Babain fears all she’s worked for is about to go up in smoke.

“Adults have a right to choose a product that keeps them from going back to cigarettes,” she said. “We are very careful about the rules. We think that it’s important that people understand this is not a product for youth.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio has already expressed his support for the ban.

“I am certain there are some people who benefit, but the problem we have is we know that these flavors are being used to systematically hook children and we know people are using other products and we know we have a health crisis now. So the goal here always is, once you realize that something is backfiring, you have to act,” he said.

Similar legislation was unanimously passed last night in Nassau County.

Back in September, New York state lawmakers also pushed to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes, but a judge temporarily blocked their efforts.

Click here for the latest from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.