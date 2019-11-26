NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A group of alleged thieves is on the run after using mace on security guards trying to stop them in Bloomingdale’s.
Police say the attack took place around 3 p.m. in the Louis Vuitton section of the famed Manhattan department store on 59th Street and Lexington Avenue.
CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports that two men and two women entered the area and took several pieces of merchandise and attempted to flee.
Three security guards struggled with the suspects and then one of the shoplifters took out mace and sprayed the store guards.
One of the women has been arrested, but her three suspected accomplices got away.
Police tell CBS2 it’s unknown at this time just how much merchandise was taken from Bloomingdale’s.
