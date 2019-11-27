



– An unlikely double miracle is shaping up for two men dedicated to saving the lives of others across New York City.

A second FDNY EMT was released from the hospital Wednesday after suffering a stroke last month.

Liam Glinane, a 63-year-old medical technician, had a stroke while driving an ambulance and crashed on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway on Oct. 17.

FDNY EMS Workers Liam Glinane, Lt. Raymond Wang Reunite Outside Mount Sinai Hospital

Once on the scene, 47-year-old Lt. Raymond Wang jumped out to help his unconscious colleague and suffered an aneurysm that doctors say is fatal for 20% of patients.

Fortunately, a physician was riding in Wang’s ambulance at the time and treated both EMTs until they were transported to the hospital.

The chain of events was so bizarre, even the surgeons were stunned by the backstory.

“I had no clue what was really going on. I just know I showed up in the ICU and there were 50 firemen there,” said Dr. Stephen Waterford.

Statement from FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro regarding the status of two critically injured FDNY members: https://t.co/Ads2mHYswq pic.twitter.com/jYt2JxXWnU — FDNY (@FDNY) October 18, 2019

Wang was released from the hospital on Oct. 30 and is recovering.