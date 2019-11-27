



— As the holidays approach, stores along Fifth Avenue perfect displays and prepare for that Black Friday rush. This year, however, even the empty storefronts are participating

The iconic Manhattan thoroughfare is a destination for shopping, food, and, around this time of year, over-the-top holiday windows, CBSN New York’s Nina Kapur reported Wednesday.

But this year, for the first time, Fifth Avenue Association president Jerome Barth said his group is trying something new by adding life and color to vacant storefronts with holiday displays. The theme is “New York nostalgia.”

“Fifth Avenue is the world’s most famous shopping destination and it comes to life in its fullest during the holidays,” Barth said. “We chose this classic theme to offer our visitors the same sense of wonder they experienced when discovering Fifth Avenue’s windows for the first time as children, and to share this joy with their friends and family.”

Four large vacant storefronts were decorated by designer Mark Briggs, and unveiled Tuesday night. Everything from the skyline in gingerbread to abstract graphics have brought the once dull and shuttered windows to life yet again, and visitors have taken note.

“We were walking up looking for windows and we were commenting on how clever they were and both of them seemed to be empty, which was … our next thought was what is this about?” tourist Carol Marshall said.

“It’s charming. It’s festive and creates some interest, rather than just a dark space,” said Alan Nachman, who was visiting from Michigan.

The must-see displays will remain up until Jan. 5. They are currently on view at the following locations:

• 714 Fifth Ave. (between 55th and 56th streets)

• 711 Fifth Ave. (between 55th and 56th streets)

• 689 Fifth Ave. (between 54th and 55th streets)

• 681 Fifth Ave. (between 53rd and 54th streets)

“While visitors may recognize a common thread between this collection of four, our goal is to join our members, and the city overall, in celebrating the overarching narrative that comes alive during the holidays through all the extraordinary windows on Fifth — one of wonder, cheer and the magic of the season,” Barth said.