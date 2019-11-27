Thanksgiving CentralTravel Tips, Parade Forecast, Making The Most Of The Meal, Post-Turkey And Black Friday Shopping Hours, And More
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is looking into a possible anti-Semitic incident earlier this month in Brooklyn.

Police said two Jewish teens were harassed around 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 near the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Albany Avenue in Crown Heights.

A 14-year-old boy had his yarmulke smacked off his head, and a 15-year-old boy had his fedora thrown on the ground.

Police said they’re searching for a group of five teenage boys seen on surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.

