Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is looking into a possible anti-Semitic incident earlier this month in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is looking into a possible anti-Semitic incident earlier this month in Brooklyn.
Police said two Jewish teens were harassed around 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 near the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Albany Avenue in Crown Heights.
Please Retweet! https://t.co/SwU6DhUivq
— NYPD 77th Precinct (@NYPD77Pct) November 27, 2019
A 14-year-old boy had his yarmulke smacked off his head, and a 15-year-old boy had his fedora thrown on the ground.
Police said they’re searching for a group of five teenage boys seen on surveillance video in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.