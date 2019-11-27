Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s the busiest travel day of the year, but mother nature is hell bent on adding some cogs to the travel wheel. We can expect travel issues from the Great Lakes all the way out west.
Winter Storm Warnings and High Wind Alerts have millions of people at risk. We can expect wind conditions on the east coast for Thursday’s Parade, they might have to lower the balloons or not use them if it breaches the criteria. It’s going to be close.
Friday and Saturday are cold, but we watch a chance for snow & rain to hit us Sunday into Monday.