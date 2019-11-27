Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Transit riders have a new tool to track performance and service changes.
The agency’s website now has a dashboard called Progress by the Numbers.
Riders can track delays, cancellations and service issues on buses and trains dating back to 2017.
The data was made public following an executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy, who has made improving NJ Transit a central goal of his administration.