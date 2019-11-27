Thanksgiving CentralTravel Tips, Parade Forecast, Making The Most Of The Meal, Post-Turkey And Black Friday Shopping Hours, And More
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, a day that’s become a celebration of its own as countless New Yorkers and tourists come out for the inflating of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons each year.

CBSN New York’s Hazel Sanchez and Lonnie Quinn spoke with both Macy’s officials and parade goers all gathering to see the giant balloons come to life Wednesday night.

With the NYPD prepared, the floats decorated, and the crowds ready to ring in the holiday season, the only question left is if high winds will keep those balloons from taking flight Thursday morning.

For the answers to all those question, check out CBSN New York’s special presentation Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration.

Watch Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration – Part 1:

Watch Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration – Part 2:

Watch Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration – Part 3:

