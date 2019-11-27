Thanksgiving CentralTravel Tips, Parade Forecast, Making The Most Of The Meal, Post-Turkey And Black Friday Shopping Hours, And More
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Food, Local TV, New York, Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The turkey will undoubtedly be the star of the Thanksgiving table on Thursday, but depending on where you live, some sides shine brighter than others.

Google released a map of the most searched Thanksgiving side dishes by state.

  • Stuffed mushrooms rock in Ohio.
  • Mac and cheese is golden in California.
  • Fruit salad is big in Texas.
  • Keto soup is trending in North Dakota
  • South Dakota digs salad.

And apparently the Tri-State Area loves stuffing as it was the top search in New Jersey and Connecticut.

Cornbread stuffing in particular for New York.

Comments

Leave a Reply