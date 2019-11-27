Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The turkey will undoubtedly be the star of the Thanksgiving table on Thursday, but depending on where you live, some sides shine brighter than others.
Google released a map of the most searched Thanksgiving side dishes by state.
- Stuffed mushrooms rock in Ohio.
- Mac and cheese is golden in California.
- Fruit salad is big in Texas.
- Keto soup is trending in North Dakota
- South Dakota digs salad.
And apparently the Tri-State Area loves stuffing as it was the top search in New Jersey and Connecticut.
Cornbread stuffing in particular for New York.