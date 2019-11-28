



— It was a special start to Thanksgiving for the families of first responders who were killed or injured in the line of duty.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation hosted their 19th annual Thanksgiving breakfast for more than 1,000 family members at Bryant Park Grill on Thursday morning.

Top NYPD and FDNY brass were there to honor and show their support.

“We can’t forget the families of our fallen heroes, so this is an important event. It’s great to be here,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said.

“Such a beautiful day and important to remember all who have sacrificed so much to make this city what it is today,” Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.

“It’s a happy day, happy way to start the holidays,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

This year, the foundation paid tribute to late NYPD Detective Lou Alvarez with a scholarship in his honor.

Just weeks before he died, Alvarez urged Congress to extend the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.