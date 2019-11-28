NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gusty winds couldn’t ground the iconic balloons at the 93rd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – but the day wasn’t completely without incident as one marcher was flattened by a wayward nutcracker.
The giant balloon was whipped around by the wind gusts Thursday morning, which was caught on video by parade goers watching the Macy’s handlers struggled to reign in the nutcracker.
One video captured a marcher running in to help secure the balloon suddenly dives back to the ground and runs over the woman – dropping her to the Manhattan pavement.
Luckily, the marcher is seen quickly getting to her feet and continues to chase the nutcracker down the block – seemingly unharmed.
The nutcracker also escaped without injury after its fight with the wind.
Unfortunately, the Ronald McDonald balloon did not share the same fate. The giant inflatable reportedly suffered a tear to his leg – likely caused by the wind – and eventually deflated.
It was pulled from the parade route at 42nd Street.