



— A North Jersey Thanksgiving tradition dating back nearly 30 years is coming to an end.

The Clifton Mustangs and the Passaic Indians have battled each other on Thanksgiving every year since 1992 and their rivalry dates back decades before that.

That’s just one of the reasons hundreds of alumni, parents and students gathered to watch the high school teams play their last Turkey Bowl game on Thursday.

Many past players, cheerleaders and members of the school bands were watching from the sidelines.

The schools say the football season starts earlier in the year than it used to, which means the Thanksgiving Day game ends up overlapping with winter sports and some championship games. So, it’s time to move on from it.

Still, the game has become a tradition for many of the families in North Jersey and many are sad to see it go.

“It’s tough because, I mean, it’s been so many years. Any chance I got, I would come back and then get to see all my friends. With it kind of ending, it’s bittersweet. Especially last night when we had rehearsal, everybody was talking about it, and it was like, wow, this might be the last time we get all these people back at the same time,” former Clifton band member Matt Perrius said.

“It’s tradition that’s ending, and whenever a tradition ends, you kind of want to be there and yet you feel a little sad that it’s ending,” another man said.

While Thursday’s game is the end of an era, the teams say they will continue to play each other in the future, just earlier in the season.

The Mustangs ended up beating the Indians 43 to 6.