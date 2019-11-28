Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man seen on video setting a fire in Manhattan.
The video was taken around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 outside a building on East 30th Street between First and Second avenues in Kips Bay.
The suspect could be seen igniting a stack of cardboard boxes. When the pile tipped over, he ran back to keep the fire burning.
No one was hurt in the incident, but the building was damaged.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.