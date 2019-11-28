



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Too dangerous to fly? Mother Nature could throw a wrench in the city’s biggest Thanksgiving celebration.

The NYPD is monitoring the strong winds, as thousands of people wait along the parade route to catch a glimpse of their favorite characters.

WATCH: CBS2’s Elise Finch Has The Latest Weather Forecast

Last night, thousands got a sneak peek as they watched the balloons come to life.

“It’s always been one of those things on my bucket list. I’ve got to see it,” one woman said.

“I was born on Thanksgiving, and I just love to watch the Macy’s day parade every year,” a girl added.

MORE: History Of The Holiday’s Most Famous Tradition

It takes a small army to coordinate the effort.

This year, more than a dozen character balloons are featured. Some are beloved classics, while others are new additions, like Astronaut Snoopy – in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing – Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

“It’s just amazing. I’m like, look how long that thing is!” said Georgia resident Nancy Cochran.

“This is our very first time. Lifelong New Yorker, and it’s on my bucket list,” Upper West Side resident Shalini Matani said. “Now that I have a 4-year-old who can appreciate it, we decided to come.”

WATCH: NYPD Thanksgiving Parade Security Presser

But the question is: Will they fly? The NYPD will make the decision this morning when specially trained officers assess how strong the wind is.

“The balloons can actually go up to 55 feet in height, but if it comes to a situation where there’s some public safety, we will bring them down to 10 feet,” said Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison.

The last year the balloons were grounded was back in 1971.

MORE: Meet This Year’s New Character Balloons

With or without them, the stage is set for the annual turkey day tradition – a place to relive your childhood and make long-lasting memories.

The parade is set to start at 9 a.m. from Central Park West and 77th Street.

Three million people are expected to line the route.