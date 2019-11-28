



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Thanksgiving everybody! It’s going to be a pretty nice holiday across the area – but it’ll be blustery! Expect a mix of sun & clouds for most with seasonably cool temps around 50 here in the City. Winds could gust 40 mph in spots, so hang onto your hats if you’re out & about this afternoon!

Tomorrow will be colder but with less wind, so it’ll be a good idea to bundle up if you’re heading out early to do some shopping. Expect bright skies through the day with temps maxing out in the mid 40s. Saturday will be dry as well with a wintry feel in the air as temps will only reach the upper 30s & low 40s.

Have a great holiday!