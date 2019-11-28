Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two men stole a woman’s purse at a Staten Island restaurant and used her credit cards.
The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 21.
According to police, the two men stole a 66-year-old woman’s purse while she was at the Panera Bread on Marsh Avenue. The woman was carrying credit cards and $165 cash.
Later that afternoon, two unauthorized charges were made using the victim’s credit card at a Target on Richmond Avenue. Police did not say how much the suspects spend.
Police have released video surveillance of the suspects leaving the Target.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.