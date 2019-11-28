Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was arrested after allegedly stealing an SUV with a child and elderly woman inside last night in the Bronx.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was arrested after allegedly stealing an SUV with a child and elderly woman inside last night in the Bronx.
Police said a woman parked outside a C-Town supermarket around 7:10 p.m. and left her 11-year-old son and 81-year-old mother inside while she went into the store at East 235th Street and Katonah Avenue in Woodlawn.
That’s when the suspect, 32-year-old Shane Cooper, of New Jersey, allegedly jumped in and drove away.
“I mean, this is crazy. I couldn’t expect this to happen,” one witness told CBS2.
Police used the Find My iPhone app to track the boy’s location, and officers stopped the SUV about an hour and a half later on the Cross Bronx Expressway.
Cooper was taken into custody on unknown charges.
The child and his grandmother were not harmed in the ordeal.