By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We have a windy but mostly sunny start today as the Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its way through Manhattan.
We can expect some gusty conditions all day, but they unfortunately peak during the parade hours.
They relax on Friday and Saturday, but we’re watching some travel troubles Sunday coming home. Stay tuned for the latest.
