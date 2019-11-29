



There has been another outbreak of violence against MTA workers in Manhattan.

Police sources tell CBS2 three transit employees were attacked in separate incidents within 30 minutes of each other on Friday.

Investigators say the first attack took place around 2:35 p.m. near the corner of West 136th Street and Broadway.

A driver in a black Ford reportedly got into an argument with the operator of an M-5 bus and then threw a glass bottle at the MTA vehicle’s window. The bus’s driver side window shattered and inured both the operator and another MTA employee on board.

That driver then fled the scene.

Minutes later, a subway conductor was punched in the face at the 125th Street/St. Nicholas Avenue station in an unprovoked attack.

Police say this happened around 2:50 p.m. and the attacker fled on foot without exchanging any words with the subway operator before hitting him.

“The pattern of unprovoked attacks on Transit workers is reprehensible to the MTA, our employees and all concerned New Yorkers. We are fully cooperating with NYPD investigators and expect the perpetrators, when arrested, to be subjected to maximum prosecution and sentencing,” Robert Diehl of NYC Transit Safety and Security said in a statement.

All the MTA employees were treated for minor injuries.

The NYPD is still looking for suspects in both attacks.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.