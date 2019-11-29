



Get ready to shop ‘til you drop.

Black Friday bargain hunters are flocking to stores to find the best sales before they run out. Some early birds even started their shopping early Thursday morning.

“It’s the best time to catch the deals and get everything you need for the holidays,” one woman told CBS2.

“I’ve been here six 6 a.m.,” said another. “I formed a line, so everybody’s civilized, we can all get what we want.”

WEB EXTRA: Black Friday Hours For Tri-State Malls And Stores

Kmart opened its doors at 6 a.m. Thursday, and Macy’s in Herald Square was open all night.

Shoppers also snagged deals at the Queens Center Mall.

“I went to Express and I got this really nice cami,”one woman said. “It was $88 but I got it for $34. It was half off, and then I had like an extra reward.”

“Clothes, bags, jackets,” said another.

MORE: Black Friday To Welcome 114 Million Shoppers Into Stores, But Some Reject The Frenzy

The National Retail Federation expects Black Friday will again be the busiest in-store shopping day of the year, estimating 114.6 million Americans will participate.

This year is a bit of a mad dash with Thanksgiving falling later on the calendar, giving consumers six fewer shopping days until Christmas.

“Every major company out there is looking to attract the shoppers,” Val Pinkhasov, President of Total Merchant Resources, told CBS2.

Pinkhasov also said shoppers should make a detailed list and stick with it, steering clear of impulse buys and knowing a good sale from a bad one.

According to retail experts, today’s best deals will be on electronics and accessories. Wait for Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday for clothing and other items.