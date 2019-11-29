Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving. If you’re off from work today or will be venturing to the stores, we’re in MUCH better shape as far as wind goes. It’ll be bright and brisk with temps climbing into the low 40s this afternoon.

Saturday stays dry and bright as well, although there will be more clouds as we get into the evening. Temps once again reach the low 40s.

If you’ll be traveling on Sunday, that’s when things may turn messy to finish the holiday weekend. As of now, it looks to start off as a period of light snow/mix Sunday morning before changing to all rain for NYC and points south/east by late morning. Our far northern suburbs will likely deal with the wintry weather longer, possibly never transitioning to all rain.

Then on Monday, as the coastal low develops while pulling away, colder air wraps back in, changing the rain back to snow. The question is how quickly this occurs and how much precip remains once it happens. A very EARLY call would be 1-3″ in and around the city by Monday night. We’ll be updating as new data comes in, so stay tuned!