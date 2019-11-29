SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A busy mall in Syracuse was forced to close in the middle of Black Friday shopping after a man was shot. The gunman is still on the loose.
According to CBS-affiliate WROC, Destiny USA was evacuated after the shopper was struck by gunfire near the mall’s food court.
Syracuse police say they were called in after a report of shots being fired around 7 p.m. Friday night.
Confirmed shooting at the Destiny USA mall. One male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Non life threatening. Suspect not located . Avoid food court area
The unidentified victim has reportedly suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his leg.
Store workers at Destiny USA reportedly locked themselves in their shops amid the panic. Although a suspect has not been caught, police gave everyone in those stores the all-clear to leave the mall around 7:30 p.m.
The Syracuse mall is now closed as authorities investigate what happened.
Shooting investigation in progress , mall will be closed for the night. Anyone with info please call 911. Further updates will be sent via press release. Media contact Sgt Matthew Malinowski
WROC reports that investigators do not believe this shooting was random and do not believe this is an active shooter situation.
Local authorities are stepping up patrols at Destiny USA and other New York shopping centers through the holiday weekend. The mall is scheduled to reopen as normal Saturday morning.
Pyramid Management Group, who owns the mall, released the following statement — claiming the shooter and victim knew each other and that their shopping center is a safe one:
“This evening’s unfortunate and isolated incident at Destiny USA was between two known acquaintances and not a random act or part of any intentional threat against the property. The altercation resulted in the discharge of a firearm inside our facility and injury to one of the two individuals. Law enforcement officials and Destiny USA personnel were already onsite at the time of the incident inside the facility, and along with our tenants, immediately engaged in a comprehensive, routinely practiced and programmed response to address the incident. As such, Destiny USA immediately went into lockdown. At this time, no arrest has been made, but law enforcement officials are confident the suspect has vacated the property. As such, the facility is no longer in lockdown, and all guests and tenants will be allowed to vacate the property. Destiny USA will be closing for the evening and reopening in the morning while we work closely with law enforcement officials in the full investigation of this incident.”