



A busy mall in Syracuse was forced to close in the middle of Black Friday shopping after a man was shot. The gunman is still on the loose.

According to CBS-affiliate WROC, Destiny USA was evacuated after the shopper was struck by gunfire near the mall’s food court.

Syracuse police say they were called in after a report of shots being fired around 7 p.m. Friday night.

Confirmed shooting at the Destiny USA mall. One male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Non life threatening. Suspect not located . Avoid food court area — Syracuse Police Department (@SyracusePolice) November 30, 2019

The unidentified victim has reportedly suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his leg.

Store workers at Destiny USA reportedly locked themselves in their shops amid the panic. Although a suspect has not been caught, police gave everyone in those stores the all-clear to leave the mall around 7:30 p.m.

The Syracuse mall is now closed as authorities investigate what happened.

Shooting investigation in progress , mall will be closed for the night. Anyone with info please call 911. Further updates will be sent via press release. Media contact Sgt Matthew Malinowski — Syracuse Police Department (@SyracusePolice) November 30, 2019

WROC reports that investigators do not believe this shooting was random and do not believe this is an active shooter situation.

Local authorities are stepping up patrols at Destiny USA and other New York shopping centers through the holiday weekend. The mall is scheduled to reopen as normal Saturday morning.

Pyramid Management Group, who owns the mall, released the following statement — claiming the shooter and victim knew each other and that their shopping center is a safe one: