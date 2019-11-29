Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg is trying to steer the city clear of traffic deaths and revolutionize the way people get around.
At the helm of the Vision Zero initiative and Green Wave bike safety plan, she has made safety a priority. But in the fifth year of a strategy that’s meant to bring traffic deaths to zero, a jarring number of at least 27 cyclists have been killed.
So is the DOT taking a more radical approach toward reducing traffic fatalities by making highly congested areas more pedestrian-friendly, like the new traffic restrictions around Rockefeller Center for the holidays?
The commissioner sat down with CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”
