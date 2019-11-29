Comments
MANORVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island have arrested the driver accused of stabbing another motorist during an act of road rage on Thanksgiving.
Suffolk County Police say Gregory Spina has been charged with assault after driving erratically on Wading River Road in Manorville; trying to pass other vehicles Thursday afternoon.
Authorities tell CBS2 the 43-year-old tried to pass his victim’s car near the intersection of South Street – leading the other driver to think his car had been struck.
When the victim pulled into a parking lot to check his car, the suspect followed him, got out of his vehicle, and stabbed the man in the stomach.
The victim was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Spina is being held at the Suffolk Police Department’s Seventh Precinct and is expected to appear in court on Saturday.