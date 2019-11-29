Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Michael Bloomberg just wrapped up his first week on the campaign trail in the 2020 presidential race.
Chris Coffey, head of the New York practice for Tusk Ventures, and CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters joined political reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss the former mayor’s strategy.
In addition, the panel also talked about National Grid’s natural gas moratorium and the city’s ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.
Watch “The Point” Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. streaming on CBSN New York.
