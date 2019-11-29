NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a subway slashing suspect in Manhattan.
The attack happened at the Washington Avenue and West 181st Street station in Washington Heights.
Police said the suspect and 39-year-old victim got into an argument around 4 p.m. on Nov. 21. When things got physical, the suspect allegedly slashed the man with some type of sharp object.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said they’re searching for a 30-year-old man who’s 6 feet tall and 175 pounds, last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans, black hat, blue book bag and blue shoes.
Anyone with information about the slashing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.