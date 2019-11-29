



For some, Black Friday is about shopping. But it’s also the day for Thanksgiving leftovers.

If you hosted, your refrigerator is likely overflowing with food. If you were a guest, chances are you went home with a doggie bag of treats.

Either way, the experts at Bon Appetit Magazine’s test kitchen think you can do better than just reheating and eating them.

Give your leftovers some love and turn yesterday’s feast into something fabulous.

“A turkey sandwich is definitely a classic for a reason. The sandwich is such a good vehicle for all those left over components – the turkey, the roasted vegetables, what have you,” Associate Editor Christina Chaey told CBSN New York. “But one thing that we like to do is we take some leftover chilled gravy, mix it in with some mayo and a little bit of miso, and mix it up and it becomes this totally new spread that is also this fantastic way of using up gravy that you might not have thought of before.”

Ingredients

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons white miso

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 cup chilled leftover gravy

2 tablespoons chopped chives

1 tablespoon chopped thyme

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

Preparation

Vigorously whisk mayonnaise, miso, and lemon juice in a medium bowl, breaking up miso with whisk, until almost completely smooth. Add gravy and vigorously whisk, breaking up lumps, until almost completely smooth. Stir in chives and thyme; season with salt and pepper.

(Do Ahead: Gravy mayo can be made 1 day ahead. Cover and chill.)

Ingredients

½ medium head of green or savoy cabbage, cut into 1-inch pieces

½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more

4 oil-packed anchovy fillets, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

4 teaspoons white miso

¼ teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 celery stalks, thinly sliced on a diagonal, plus ½ cup celery leaves

2 scallions, green parts only, thinly sliced on a diagonal

1 serrano chile, thinly sliced

1 cup cilantro leaves with tender stems

1 cup shredded cooked turkey meat

⅓ cup coarsely chopped salted, roasted skin-on peanuts

2 teaspoons black sesame seeds

Preparation

Toss cabbage and ½ tsp. salt in a large bowl. Massage vigorously with your hands until cabbage begins to release water and soften, about 2 minutes (this will both season and tenderize the leaves). Drain; set aside.

Mix anchovies, lemon zest, lemon juice, vinegar, soy sauce, miso, and sugar in a large bowl; whisk in oil. Add cabbage, celery and celery leaves, scallions, chile, cilantro, and turkey meat to bowl and toss to combine; season with salt.

Serve salad topped with peanuts and sesame seeds.

(Do Ahead: Dressing can be made 1 day ahead. Cover and chill. Rewhisk before using.)

Ingredients

Chile Crisp

3 large shallots, thinly sliced into rings

1 head of garlic, cloves separated, thinly sliced

1 2″ piece ginger, crushed

10 allspice berries

2 cups vegetable oil

8 guajillo chiles, seeds removed

3 ancho chiles, seeds removed

3 chiles de árbol, stems removed

1 Tbsp. sesame seeds

1 tsp. agave nectar or honey

Kosher salt

Rice and Assembly

4 Tbsp. ghee or extra-virgin olive oil, divided

½ lb. Brussels sprouts, leaves separated (about 4 cups)

3 cups Cornbread Stuffing With Sausage and Corn Nuts

1 1″ piece ginger, peeled, thinly sliced into matchsticks

4 garlic cloves

4 scallions, thinly sliced, plus more for serving

2 large eggs, lightly beaten to blend

6 cups cooled cooked jasmine or short-grain rice

1 Tbsp. soy sauce or kosher salt to taste

Toasted sesame seeds and/or corn nut powder (for serving)

Preparations

Chile Crisp

Bring shallots, garlic, ginger, allspice, and oil to a boil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to maintain an active simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until shallots and garlic are golden brown, 14–17 minutes. Remove solids from oil with a slotted spoon and transfer them to a plate. Discard allspice and ginger. Add chiles to oil and return saucepan to medium heat. Toast, stirring constantly, until chiles just begin to darken, about 1 minute. Transfer chiles to the same plate; add sesame seeds to oil and set oil aside.

Pulse chiles in a food processor until finely chopped, adding some of the cooking oil as needed to loosen it. Combine chopped chiles in a large jar with shallots and garlic, and remaining oil. Add agave and season with salt.

(Do Ahead: Chile crisp can be made 1 month ahead. Cover and chill.)

Rice and Assembly

Heat 1 Tbsp. ghee in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add brussels sprout leaves and cook, tossing occasionally, until lightly charred and crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Add 1 Tbsp. ghee to same skillet followed by stuffing. Press stuffing across bottom of skillet in an even layer and cook, undisturbed, until browned, about 4 minutes. Toss a few times and continue to cook, tossing often, until stuffing is broken down into lightly browned bits, about 3 minutes longer. Transfer to plate with brussels sprouts.

Heat 1 Tbsp. ghee in skillet. Cook ginger, garlic, and 4 scallions, stirring, until softened, about 1 minute. Add eggs and cook, stirring often, until mostly set, about 30 seconds. Add rice and toss to combine. Add remaining ghee along edge of skillet so it runs down between rice and skillet. Cook, without disturbing, until rice is crackling and has formed a crisp layer against bottom of skillet, about 2 minutes. Toss, breaking up any clumps with a spoon, and continue to cook until rice is hot and crispy-chewy, about 3 minutes longer. Add stuffing and brussels sprouts back to pan and toss to combine; season with soy sauce or salt.

Transfer rice mixture to a platter. Top with sesame seeds and/or corn nuts and more sliced scallions. Serve chile crisp alongside.

Ingredients

Bread

Nonstick vegetable oil spray

2½ cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. freshly grated nutmeg

⅛ tsp. ground cloves

2 large eggs

1 15-oz. can pumpkin purée

1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp finely grated ginger (from about one 3″ piece fresh ginger)

1½ cups plus 1 Tbsp. sugar

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup raw pumpkin seeds

Maple butter

1½ sticks (¾ cup) unsalted butter, room temperature

¼ cup pure maple syrup

¾ tsp. flaky sea salt, plus more for serving

Preparation

Bread

Preheat oven to 325°. Lightly coat a 9×5″ loaf pan with nonstick spray. Line bottom of pan with parchment, leaving a generous overhang on both long sides.

Whisk flour, cinnamon, kosher salt, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg, and cloves in a medium bowl.

Whisk eggs, pumpkin purée, ginger, and 1½ cups sugar in a large bowl. Stream in oil, whisking constantly until mixture is homogeneous. Gently fold half of dry ingredients into egg mixture until no dry spots remain. Repeat with remaining dry ingredients, stirring to combine but being careful not to overmix.

Transfer batter to prepared pan; smooth top with a spatula. Scatter pumpkin seeds over batter, pressing lightly to adhere. Sprinkle seeds with remaining 1 Tbsp. sugar. Bake bread, rotating pan once halfway through, until a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 80–90 minutes.

Let cool slightly, then run a knife or small offset spatula around pan to help loosen bread. Using overhang, transfer bread to a wire rack and let cool.

(Do Ahead: Bread can be baked 4 days ahead. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and keep at room temperature.)

Maple Butter

Using an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat butter in a large bowl, scraping down sides, until light and fluffy, 5–6 minutes. Add maple syrup and ¾ tsp. sea salt and beat, scraping down sides of bowl once more, just until incorporated.

Transfer maple butter to a small bowl; season with more sea salt.

(Do Ahead: Maple butter can be made 5 days ahead. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and chill. Let come to room temperature before using.)

Ingredients

2 3-inch cinnamon sticks

1 ½-inch piece fresh ginger

3 whole cloves

1 cup canned pumpkin purée

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

½ cup heavy cream

¼ cup pure maple syrup

Large pinch of kosher salt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Espresso, steamed milk, and ground cinnamon (for serving)

Preparation

Combine cinnamon sticks, ginger, cloves, and 1½ cups water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook, whisking occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Whisk in pumpkin purée, condensed milk, cream, syrup, and salt and cook, whisking frequently, until mixture is thick and pudding-like in consistency, about 5 minutes. Whisk in vanilla and nutmeg, then strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, pressing on solids with a spatula to release as much liquid as possible, into a large bowl.

For each latte, stir together 2–4 Tbsp. pumpkin spice purée (depending how sweet you’d like it) and 1½ oz. hot espresso in your favorite mug. Top with steamed milk and a little bit of freshly grated cinnamon.

Ingredients

Cranberry-Thyme Syrup

6 sprigs thyme

1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

¼ cup sugar

Assembly

2 ounces fresh lemon juice

1 ounce Campari

12 ounces Champagne or dry sparkling wine

Fresh cranberries (for serving)

Preparation

Cranberry-Thyme Syrup

Cook thyme, cranberries, sugar, and ¼ cup water in a small saucepan over low, swirling pan occasionally, just until sugar is dissolved and cranberries have released their color, 12–15 minutes (do not reduce liquid). Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a heatproof bowl or measuring cup and let cool (you should have 4 oz.).

(Do Ahead: Syrup can be made 2 weeks ahead. Cover and chill.)

Assembly

For each cocktail, combine 1 oz. cranberry-thyme syrup, ½ oz. lemon juice, and ¼ oz. Campari in an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Cover and shake vigorously until the outside of shaker is very cold, about 20 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and top with 3 oz. Champagne; garnish with 3 cranberries on a skewer.

