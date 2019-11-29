



– With a messy combination of snow, sleet and rain in our near future, now is the time to prepare.

You want your home, car, and even just yourself to be ready before any snow or winter weather hits, reports CBS2’s Nina Kapur.

In Manhattan, American Home and Hardware owner Felix Atlasman says ahead of this season’s first snowfall, it’s important to winterize your home.

He recommends checking gutters and pipes for any loose leaves or debris, and checking doors and windows for any gaps where warm air may be able to escape.

There are different types of tape and insulation you can pick up to simply prevent a draft and increase your home’s energy efficiency.

Atlasman also encourages home and car owners to have ice melt, shovels and ice scrapers for your car well in advance of when they’ll be needed.

“It’s call supply and demand,” said Atlasman. “As soon as people hear it, they run to the supermarket and then next come to the hardware store. If you wait too long, you may not get the batteries or flashlights and other supplies. I would recommend trying to do that as soon as possible”

If you’re going to be out and about, experts recommend you wear layers of loose-fitting warm clothing and always remember to bring pets inside.

For more tips and resources for getting through the winter, check out our Winter Storm Survival Guide.

