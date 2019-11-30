Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx man has been arrested in an apparent “grandparent scam” targeting a man on Long Island.
Nassau County Police say earlier this month, 22-year-old Edward Rodriguez called a 77-year-old man, posing as a bail bondsman.
Rodriguez allegedly told him he needed $9,500 to bail his grandson out of jail.
The victim delivered the money but later called police after recognizing Rodriguez’s picture from a report of an unrelated grandparent scam arrest.
Rodriguez will be arraigned on fraud and grand larceny charges.