NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx man has been arrested in an apparent “grandparent scam” targeting a man on Long Island.

Nassau County Police say earlier this month, 22-year-old Edward Rodriguez called a 77-year-old man, posing as a bail bondsman.

Rodriguez allegedly told him he needed $9,500 to bail his grandson out of jail.

The victim delivered the money but later called police after recognizing Rodriguez’s picture from a report of an unrelated grandparent scam arrest.

Rodriguez will be arraigned on fraud and grand larceny charges.

