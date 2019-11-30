NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in custody after a 2-year-old child and a woman were found injured at a Brooklyn apartment Saturday morning.
Officers were sent to an apartment building on Clinton Avenue between Greene and Gates avenues just before 8 a.m. for a report of an assault.
At the scene, they found a 2-year-old boy suffering from a puncture wound to the temple and a 24-year-old woman who had cuts on her arms and legs.
Investigators believe the injuries were caused by a comb with a sharp metal edge.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals. The child was last reported to be in serious but stable condition. The woman refused further medical treatment.
Police say two other children under the age of 2 were also in the apartment but they were not injured.
According to police, a 26-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and is being evaluated.
The investigation is ongoing.