NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Council wants to cut down on the use of paper receipts.
According to several reports, lawmakers will consider legislation to reduce the use of chemically coated paper receipts and tickets.
Council Speaker Corey Johnson tweeted in support of the move, saying it’s better for the environment.
There are reportedly several bills on the matter that are being considered.
A hearing on those bills is expected to be held in the next few months.