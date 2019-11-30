Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was hospitalized after being shot on a Bronx street Friday.
It happened around 2:10 p.m. on East 166th Street near Union Avenue in the Morrisania section.
Investigators say the suspect got out of a white BMW and fired several rounds at a 25-year-old man before driving off.
The victim was struck in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.