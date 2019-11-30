CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The New Rochelle High School Huguenots will play for the state championship at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, on Saturday in the midst of a controversy involving their longtime coach.

Coach Lou DiRienzo will not join his team at Saturday night’s game.

The superintendent reassigned him earlier in the playoff season as they investigate his alleged involvement in a disciplinary matter with a student who is also his relative.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon but was changed because of the approaching snow storm.

