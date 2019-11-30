CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A sewage backup is causing problems for hundreds of homeowners in South Ozone Park.

Work crews are on the scene in Queens Saturday night, making repairs and helping with the cleanup.

The FDNY says a main broke in the afternoon, causing the sewage to back up on Inwood Street – flooding local homes.

Roughly 300 homes in the area have been affected.

New York City’s Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross are on scene to help homeowners who have been left with pools of waste flowing through their residences.

“The whole basement, I’ve lost everything. Two boilers, washing machines, heater, everything… I don’t know where to start right now,” Queens homeowner Angela Green told CBSN New York.

The Department of Environmental Protection is advising residents in the area to keep water usage to a minimum while crews are working to resolve the issue.

