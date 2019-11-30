NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A sewage backup is causing problems for hundreds of homeowners in South Ozone Park.

Work crews are on the scene in Queens Saturday night, making repairs and helping with the cleanup.

The FDNY says a main broke in the afternoon, causing the sewage to back up on Inwood Street – flooding local homes.

FDNY members are evaluating impacted homes and assisting with clearing the blockage of a sewage backup at 130-40 Inwood Street in Queens pic.twitter.com/relNW7x9ee — FDNY (@FDNY) November 30, 2019

Roughly 300 homes in the area have been affected.

New York City’s Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross are on scene to help homeowners who have been left with pools of waste flowing through their residences.

“The whole basement, I’ve lost everything. Two boilers, washing machines, heater, everything… I don’t know where to start right now,” Queens homeowner Angela Green told CBSN New York.

Service center opened for any individual displaced by the water condition in Queens. The center is located at Public School 223 at 125-20 Sutphin Boulevard in Queens. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) December 1, 2019

The Department of Environmental Protection is advising residents in the area to keep water usage to a minimum while crews are working to resolve the issue.