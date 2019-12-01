NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Wednesday, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater kicks off its five-week holiday season.
Jamar Roberts is stepping into the role of Ailey’s first resident choreographer while continuing to perform.
Theatergoers come back every year to see “Revelations” and other classics.
“We’ve been preparing these pieces for all year, really, and some of them we’ve been doing for many, many reasons, including ‘Revelations,’ for example, so we’re excited,” Roberts said.
Roberts has been performing with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater since 2002 when he joined as a teenager.
This year, Roberts choreographed the piece “Ode,” which makes its world premiere later this month.
“It is a tribute to victims of gun violence. I really wanted to do something really beautiful, so in essence, it’s a poem. I’m not really depicting any one scene in particular, but I really wanted to do something that was gonna really help facilitate healing to most of the communities and families affected,” Roberts said.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s holiday season runs through Jan. 5.
For a performance schedule and ticket information, visit alvinailey.org/calendar.