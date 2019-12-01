



— If you skipped out on those Black Friday deals in the hopes of finding something better on Cyber Monday , then listen up.

Nick Guy, senior staff writer at Wirecutter.com, has a few tips so you can shop smart this holiday season.

Cyber Monday sales have more deals for tech, but the majority of the discounts you found on Black Friday will still be available on Monday.

Guy suggests making a list of what you need before you start you shopping, including the max price you’re willing to spend, so that you don’t purchase items you don’t really need just because they’re on sale.

Also make sure you know the model numbers or specs for what you’re looking for so you don’t get swayed into purchasing a lesser model that appears to be available for a great price.

Be careful while shopping online. Make sure you’re buying from a reputable source.