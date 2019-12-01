



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Blue and Robbie Fairchild.

Blue is a 5-pound, 1-year-old, long-haired Chihuahua who is housebroken and playful. The long-haired Chihuahua is an ancient breed that is fiercely loyal and loving to people. At 5 pounds, Blue can go wherever you go and would love to be your one and only!

Robbie Fairchild is a 1-year-old, 10-pound Shih Tzu-Dachshund mix. Named after the famous dancer, Robbie Fairchild enjoys music, ballet and dancing! Robbie is very sweet and affectionate. He loves other dogs his size and going for his walks.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: We are all thrilled that almost-3-year-old Teddy, who is vision impaired, went home with Marlena and now lives on Broadway! Marlena has always adopted Yorkshire terriers and when she saw Teddy, she knew he was the one for her! Teddy adores her and loves his new home!

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan or you can call (212) 752-4842.