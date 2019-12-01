



— After spending so much time making the ultimate Thanksgiving feast for your loved ones, you should be able to enjoy the food for more than just one meal.

Brandon Fay, of Pasta By Hudson, has some ideas for how to transform your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Turkey Egg Rolls

Makes 12

What You’ll Need

Vegetable oil, for frying

12 egg roll wrappers

1 cup finely chopped turkey

1 cup stuffing

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp. Sriracha hot sauce

1/4 cup cranberry sauce

1 cup gravy, for serving

How to make it:

1. Fill a medium sauce pot with 2 inches of vegetable oil. Fit pot with a deep-fry thermometer and heat to 350F.

2. In the interim, spoon 1 tbsp of turkey and stuffing in the center of each egg roll wrapper. Separately mix the mayonnaise and hot sauce. Dollop a little of the sauce on top of the turkey, and then spoon a little cranberry sauce alongside it.

3. Fold into an egg roll shape following the package directions.

4. Deep-fry egg rolls in batches until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Remove and serve with leftover gravy.

Turkey Tacos

Serves 4-6

What You’ll Need

For the turkey:

1/2 cup sour cream

3 tbsp. heavy cream

1 tbsp. mayo

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 small clove garlic, grated

1 tbsp. chopped cilantro

2 cups shredded, cooked turkey

For taco assembly:

8 taco shells

1 cup pico de gallo

1 cup shredded iceberg

1 cup cojita cheese, crumbled

How to make it:

1. For the turkey: Whisk together the first 6 ingredients; then mix in the turkey until well coated.

2. For assembly: Spoon the turkey mixture into each taco shell and top with desired garnishes.

MORE IDEAS: Bon Appetit Magazine’s Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes

Leftover Thanksgiving Hash

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 onion, chopped

1 tsp. thyme leaves (optional)

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 cup stuffing

1.5 cups roasted vegetables, chopped

4 eggs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Red pepper flakes, for garnish

Chopped parsley, for garnish

How to make it:

1. Heat butter over medium heat in a medium cast iron skillet. Add onions and thyme; sauté until slightly caramelized, about 5-10 minutes. Season to taste.

2. Add stuffing and roasted vegetables to the pan. Toss until evenly combined with the onions.

3. Crack eggs on top of the stuffing, evenly spacing them apart. Season eggs with salt and pepper

4. Cover pot and let eggs cook until whites are solid, about 5 minutes.

5. Remove from heat and sprinkle Parmesan and red pepper flakes on the top. Finish with fresh parsley.