NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and several others are injured following an early-morning fire in Brooklyn.

The flames broke out shortly before 4 a.m. at an apartment building on Nostrand Avenue near Clarendon Road in Flatbush.

It took firefighters just over an hour to get the blaze under control.

Police said one man was rushed to a local hospital, where he died. Investigators believe he may have jumped from a third floor window.

Six other civilians and one police officer also suffered minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

