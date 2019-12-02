Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man in custody for the alleged stabbing of a mother and her 2-year-old son in Brooklyn is now facing attempted murder and assault charges.
Investigators say 26-year-old Jahvier Perez stabbed the child’s mother during an argument, then stabbed the toddler in the side of his head with a metal comb.
The incident happened Saturday morning on Clinton Avenue between Greene and Gates avenues in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn.
The child was left in serious condition. The boy’s mother was not seriously injured.
Perez is being held for a psychiatric evaluation.
He’s charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.