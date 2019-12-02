



– With Thanksgiving in Americans’ rearview mirrors, many are looking straight ahead to holiday shopping.

Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year, reports CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

“I think you’ll get good deals,” said Kenneth Innis of Jamaica, Queens.

The majority of consumers say they plan to shop online on Monday.

“Probably later when I get home from work,” said Michael Keufterian of Hells Kitchen.

This year, Adobe Analytics is predicting smartphone shopping – not home computers – will be responsible for almost half of the retail holiday growth. Instagram advertising is a factor this trend.

“I love, I get the stuff done that I need for my family pretty early,” said Jaret Perez of the Bronx.

Perez estimates shopping on his phone has saved him a fortune today.

“I’d say 40 percent of what I would usually spend,” he said.

Cyber Monday comes on the heels of a blockbuster Black Friday when shoppers spent $7.4 billion this year.

Today’s deals don’t entice everyone, though.

“It’s just a ploy to get people to spend, spend, spend,” said Martha Morenstein of Flushing.

“People want to think there is one day that people go online, but in fact, people go online all the time,” said Melodie Bryant of Chelsea.

That view might not be true, says one retail expert.

“We are expecting another big jump with online sales,” said shopping expert Trae Bodge.

Cyber Monday Tips: Shopping expert Trae Bodge

On our digital streaming news CBSN New York, Bodge explained what deals you could expect to expire at midnight.

“What product categories are the hottest today? Really is what we see, and this is bleeding over from Black Friday, is really good deals in the tech category, TVs, gaming, phone accessories,” she said.

Since Cyber Monday deals are often available in limited to a certain amount per hour, she recommends late-night online shoppers find pop up surprises each hour when fewer shoppers are competing on websites like Amazon and eBay.

Cyber Monday Tips: Nick Guy, Senior Staff Writer At Wirecutter.com

Shoppers could also use one-stop deal sites like Slick Deals, “so you are seeing what the best deals are right there in one spot,” Bodge said.

Another important date to keep in mind is Dec. 14, which is “Free Shipping Day” for most retailers. It’s also the last day to shop online with a guarantee ground shipping delivery by Christmas.

