



– As tonight’s storm moves in, forecasts show areas north and west of New York City are going to see the heaviest snowfall.

In New Jersey, many schools are letting out early and people are rushing around to get things done before the roads get too bad, reports CBS2’s Reena Roy.

A slushy mix of snow and rain started coming down around noon in Hackensack, N.J., where people were running in and out of hardware stores to finish getting prepared.

With hoods up and carts packed, Peter Kelly is among the people taking no chances Monday, making sure to stock up after learning his lesson on Sunday.

“I have to pick up at least five bags of salt and one spreader and two buckets,” he said. “I have five houses I have to care of, plus with ice last night, I have to get more salt. It caught me off guard.”

Others are filling up the fridge as they brace for one of the first snowstorms of the season.

“Because of Thanksgiving, the fridge that was full is now empty, just basic stuff,” said Jacequeline Massey of Bergen. “I don’t want to have to come back out later if there’s a storm. It’s not safe.”

Gov. Murphy Update On Storm Prep In New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy is urging people to go home if they can before it gets worse later this afternoon.

“Let’s all be safe and smart, so everyone can be safe and sound,” he said.

“My work was canceled so snow day which is good,” said Nicole Cohen of Teaneck. “(I’m) going to make some soup and stay home. I have a stepson and his school is closed early.”

Because of all those early closures, many are having to make accommodations while the storm is just the beginning.