SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A police-involved shooting in New Jersey has left one man dead.
The incident happened last night during an investigation at the Harmon Cove gated community in Secaucus.
There’s been no word yet on why police were called to Harmon Cove or what led up to the deadly encounter.
The New Jersey PBA tweeted out last night that all the officers involved are safe.
Thankfully all our officers are safe in the Secaucus incident. We are reminded tonight of the constant dangers officers face.
We appreciate all those who have reached out to ask about the officers.
— New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) December 2, 2019
The state attorney general’s office is now launching an investigation.