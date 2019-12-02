STORM WATCHStick With CBSN New York For The Latest Forecast, Weather Alerts & More
SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A police-involved shooting in New Jersey has left one man dead.

The incident happened last night during an investigation at the Harmon Cove gated community in Secaucus.

There’s been no word yet on why police were called to Harmon Cove or what led up to the deadly encounter.

The New Jersey PBA tweeted out last night that all the officers involved are safe.

The state attorney general’s office is now launching an investigation.

