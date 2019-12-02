



By Mark McIntyreCBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Happy Monday, folks!

The first day back to work and school for most since before Thanksgiving is off to a messy and wintry start. Areas south and east of the city will continue to see rain, while points north and west will see snow and ice, making for miserable conditions for the morning commute. So please take it nice and slow.

Rain will change back to snow during the morning and may fall heavy at times. The most significant accumulation is still expected to be well north and west over the Catskills, but several slushy inches are possible within the five boroughs. As a result, the evening commute figures to be more difficult than the morning, so make sure to leave extra time to deal with messy roads.

The snow will finally exit the area early Tuesday morning, but don’t expect temperatures to get out of the 30s.

Stay tuned to CBS2 for the latest on this storm.