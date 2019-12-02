STORM WATCHStick With CBSN New York For The Latest Forecast, Weather Alerts & More
Snow will fill in this afternoon and evening with locally heavier snow where banding sets up. That said, expect slippery conditions on the roads with a light snow accumulation; when all is said and done, 1-3″ is expected in the city with greater amounts north and west.

Snow will taper early tomorrow morning across our eastern communities with more sunshine and breezy conditions for the remainder of the day. We’re going for a high of about 40°, but it will only feel like the 30s and 20s.

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies are then expected into Wednesday with highs in the low 40s.

