NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is bracing for the brunt of a snowstorm that’s expected to snarl the evening commute.

Residents woke up to freezing rain and slick roads, but the wintry mix will change over to snow this afternoon.

The city is expected to see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

WATCH: Mayor Bill de Blasio Discusses Storm Preparations As Snow Approaches 

“If you don’t need to be in your car later on, if you can avoid driving or if you can take mass transit, please do, because it’s going to be a very sloppy rush hour this evening,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters Monday.

The Department of Sanitation deployed 705 salt spreaders and has 1,500 snowplows ready to roll. Alternate side parking is suspended, but drivers will need to pay the meters.

New York City public schools are open, but some after school programs that require buses have been cancelled.

Parents can now track the location of their children’s school buses by calling 718-392-8855.

“We anticipate school being open tomorrow. We’re going to, obviously, watch the storm closely into the evening,” the mayor said. “If anything changes, we will certainly alert the people of the city. But right now, assume school is open tomorrow.”

A Code Blue will be in effect tonight as temperatures drop below freezing.

