TOWN OF HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for two suspects who vandalized a Jewish center on Long Island.
Police said the suspects used a BB gun to shoot a glass door and light at the Huntington Jewish Center on Park Avenue. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call 1-800-TIPS, visit www.P3Tips.com or download the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers app. All tips are kept confidential.