



Fotis Dulos , the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos , is expected to take the stand today in a civil trial.

The mother of five disappeared on May 24 after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested on evidence tampering and hindering the prosecution charges in the case. Both pleaded not guilty.

Today’s civil trial stems from a lawsuit that Jennifer Dulos’s mother, Gloria Farber, filed against Fotis Dulos back in January 2018 – nearly 18 months before she went missing.

Farber claims Fotis Dulos owes the family nearly $2.5 million in loans that helped finance his home building business and his personal mansion.

“Gloria Farber was paying for Fotis Dulos to live in that palatial house with his girlfriend and he seemed to have the same lifestyle that he had with travel, entertainment, etc., but quote ‘couldn’t afford the mortgage payments,’” Farber’s attorney, Richard Weinstein, said earlier this year.

Fotis Dulos’s attorney, Norm Pattis, says the money was a gift, CBS News reports.

“These commercial transactions took place years ago. We don’t think they shed any light whatsoever on the criminal allegations,” said Pattis.

This is the first time we’ll hear from Fotis Dulos on the witness stand.

He previously cast doubt on Jennifer Dulos’s psychological state and expressed his love for his children, who are now in the custody of Farber.

Anyone with information about her disappearance can submit tips by clicking here or contacting FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov or (203) 594-3544.