CBS2’s Nick Caloway visited the Upper East Side, where some kids learned how they can make a difference.

Tucked into the auditorium at the 92nd Street Y, hundreds of kids were getting a lesson in reading and changing the world, a little at a time. Giving Tuesday was actually born at the community and cultural center on the Upper East Side.

“We’re teaching the kids a lot about the impact that they have, even though it might be small,” second grade teacher Taryn Friedman said.‬

And each kid has something they’re passionate about, whether it’s giving to people or the environment.

“You can recycle, so you can make more materials instead of just throwing away things for recycling,” a student named “Victor” said.

“I think it’s pretty cool because usually it’s adults doing that stuff. So seeing a kid make a difference makes me want to,” classmate “Sofia” added.

The kids had a read-along with author Andrea Beaty, who wrote the bestselling children’s book “Sofia Valdez, Future Prez.” It’s about a little girl taking on a big challenge.

“It’s really a story about how every kid, every person, can make a difference where they live. They can make a difference in their family, their community, their world,” Beaty said.‬

On Giving Tuesday, the 92nd Street Y hopes the school kids go home with the lesson, that they’re never too young to help their community.

“How can you spread kindness in your community? Is it recycling, reading a book with a family member, or taking care of a friend?”‬ said the Y’s Jennifer Dayton.