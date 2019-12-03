



There has always been a certain amount of elegance associated with living on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Now, just in time for the holidays, a one-of-a-king townhouse is celebrating in very special designer style.

No. 125 in the landmarked district of East 65th Street is a four-story neo-federal townhouse with 100-plus years of architectural history.

For the next several weeks, it has the special designation of being this year’s Holiday House.

“The Holiday House was founded in 2008 by Iris Dankner,” Loy Carlos, of Corcoran, told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge. “The event benefits breast cancer research.”

From top to bottom, every room of the home has been completely re-imagined by a designer – more than 15 in all.

“It took them only 13 days to transform an empty institutional house into beautiful sections of what could be a great mansion,” said Carlos.

The mansion designation comes from the home’s generous proportions – 35 feet wide and 70 feet deep.

The scale is so gracious in the main floor’s receiving room. From there, it’s a formal dining room, set with an opulent table and explosion of designer style.

The staircase was also a visual focal point and led to more show-stopping designs.

But for the Holiday House, Tiffany & Co. and Jimmy Choo take center stage, set among some traditional pieces.

On the other side, there’s a poignant reminder of the charitable cause the house is supporting.

“You’ll see names and quotes that refer to different breast cancer survivors,” Carlos said.

Bedrooms are on the upper level – five in all, including a massive master with a round bed.

The lower level is full of surprises, including a high-style bar.

“It’s one of the most creative designs we’ve seen in the house,” Carlos said.

Not to be outdone, there a Barbie bathroom.

The kitchen is also on the lower level. It’s huge and stunning, even the pantry. The best part: It leads out to the lush garden.

For years, the house belonged to the China Institute, donated by legendary publisher Henry Luce.

To live large at 125 East 65th Street costs $22.5 million.

The Holiday House is open until Dec. 15, and tickets are $40. Click here for more information.